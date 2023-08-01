Live
- Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill: Huge gap between what Modi claims and does, says Congress
- 'There is no law and order left': Supreme Court slams Centre, state on Manipur violence
- NIa searches 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana in attack on UK Indian HC office
- Tharoor alleges his microphone was switched off when he raised objections on Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha
- Janhvi Kapoor in confusion to act alongside Ram Charan
- Sushmita Sen’s Intriguing Teaser For “Taali” Revealed
- Transport Minister launched various KSRTC programmes on its 62nd Foundation Day
- Bahanaga train tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified
- Nora asked to date star heroes to bag offers
- They may pass the Bill in the Lok Sabha, but in the Rajya Sabha the opposition has the numbers to topple it – Sanjay Singh
Just In
Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill: Huge gap between what Modi claims and does, says Congress
'There is no law and order left': Supreme Court slams Centre, state on Manipur violence
NIa searches 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana in attack on UK Indian HC office
Tharoor alleges his microphone was switched off when he raised objections on Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha
Janhvi Kapoor in confusion to act alongside Ram Charan
Sushmita Sen’s Intriguing Teaser For “Taali” Revealed
Sushmita Sen’s Intriguing Teaser For “Taali” Revealed
Creators Arjun and Kartk are thrilled with the response to the teaser of their eagerly-awaited series 'Taali'.
Creators Arjun and Kartk are thrilled with the response to the teaser of their eagerly-awaited series 'Taali'. The Sushmita Sen starrer is based on the life of transgender social activist Shreegauri Sawant and the duo say, "The teaser offers just a glimpse of Sushmita Sen's stunning performance in 'Taali'. Her passion for bringing Shreegauri Sawant's struggles and triumphs to life is clearly visible in every scene. She is a very intuitive actor and internalises the characters she plays. Her voice is extraordinary, as is her understanding of complex themes. This is why when she delivers a dialogue, no matter how short it is, people listen with undivided attention."
The creators are also hoping that the show will highlight the need for a more inclusive society for transgender citizens. They say, "Imagine having to petition to be recognised as a gender. Shreegauri Sawant's story will reveal how many odds citizens like her have to face. She is a huge inspiration as a human-being who not only triumphed over societal challenges but also adopted the daughter of a deceased AIDS patient. Both Sushmita and Shreegauri Sawant are adoptive mothers and bonded closely over this common factor."
The show will air shortly on Jio Cinema which is created by Arjun Singgh Baran &Kartk D Nishandar and is directed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav. The script is written by Kshitij Patwardhan. The show is produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala. Sushmita Sen plays the title character, Shreegauri Sawant, in the series.