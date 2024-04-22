Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ gains momentum as Manchu Manoj joins the sets

Teja Sajja, renowned for his role in "Hanu-Man," has set the stage for another pan-Indian adventure with "Mirai." Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film stars Ritika Nayak as the female lead, promising a compelling on-screen chemistry.





Adding to the allure, Manchu Manoj, known for his versatile performances, is set to portray the antagonist in this highly anticipated movie. His recent social media posts hint at his involvement, raising anticipation among fans.





Moreover, speculations abound regarding a cameo appearance by the versatile Dulquer Salmaan, further enhancing the film's star-studded lineup. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the esteemed People Media Factory banner, "Mirai" boasts a blend of talent and vision poised to captivate audiences.



The musical score, helmed by Gowra Hari, is expected to elevate the film's narrative, offering a melodic backdrop to the enthralling storyline. With its release scheduled for April 18, 2025, across seven languages, "Mirai" promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending action, adventure, and drama seamlessly.