Telangana Gaddar Film Awards Ceremony should be made a success: FDC Chairman Dil Raju

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards ceremony is set to take place on June 14 at Hitex, Hyderabad, and promises to be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence. This year, in addition to honoring the best films of 2024, the Telangana government will present awards for the three best films from each year spanning 2014 to 2023.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government has revived this prestigious program after a long break to recognize and promote the talent of film actors and technicians. The list of winners has already been announced, and preparations are in full swing to make the event a spectacular success. The Hitex venue is being exquisitely decorated for the occasion.

The initiative has been welcomed with joy by Telugu film artists and audiences alike. Many have expressed their appreciation to the Telangana government for reinstating the awards and acknowledging artistic talent in a grand manner.

CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy, and FDC Chairman Dil Raju are overseeing the arrangements to ensure the event is held in a truly memorable fashion. The entire Telugu film fraternity is expected to attend, turning the June 14 event into a star-studded celebration.

Speaking at a press conference, FDC Chairman and renowned producer Dil Raju said, “The Telangana Gaddar Awards ceremony will be held on the 14th of this month at the Hitex venue in a grand manner. The film industry also has the responsibility to make this prestigious program, which the state government is organizing after 14 years, a success. The event will be broadcast live on I&PR. The government is determined to reach audiences worldwide. The ceremony will begin at 6 PM.”

He added, “We are selecting three best films from each year among the films released from 2014 to 2023 and presenting awards to them at this ceremony. Awards will be given to the hero, heroine, director, and producers of the selected films. This marks the beginning of a new tradition through the Gaddar Film Awards. Awards will also be presented for the best films and technicians of 2024. I urge everyone in the Telugu film industry to attend this event, which is being held after 14 years, and make it a grand success.”

Film titles selected for awards will be presented in single quotes such as 'Baahubali', 'Rangasthalam', or 'Mahanati', depending on the specific yearly winners already announced by the authorities.