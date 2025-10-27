Live
- Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Earns ₹93 Crore
Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Thamma is doing well in theatres. In six days, it earned about ₹91.30 crore in India.
On the seventh day, it added ₹1.73 crore. The total India collection is now ₹93.03 crore.
Movie Performance
Thamma started strong with ₹24 crore on day one.
The numbers went down mid-week.
They went up again during the weekend. On Monday, the collection dropped, which is normal.
On Monday, the film had about 9% occupancy in Hindi shows.
Morning shows have witnessed 7% occupancy, while afternoon shows were 11%.
Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru performed better. Smaller cities like Chandigarh and Bhopal had fewer viewers.
Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.