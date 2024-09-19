‘The GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 413 Crore Worldwide

Venkat Prabhu's latest directorial, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (The GOAT), continues to hold its ground at the box office. Released on September 5, this much-anticipated Vijay-starrer has now garnered an impressive Rs 413 crore worldwide in just 13 days, as per the film's producer.

Produced by Archana Kalpathi under the banner of AGS Cinemas, the milestone was celebrated on social media. Kalpathi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the box office success of the film, adding to the buzz surrounding ‘The GOAT.’

Vijay’s cinematic success isn’t a new phenomenon. His previous film, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, raked in a staggering Rs 461 crore worldwide in just its first week. While Leo set new benchmarks, ‘The GOAT’ has also maintained solid performance at the box office, proving the actor’s continued dominance in the film industry.

‘The GOAT’ features Vijay in dual roles, portraying both father and son. The film’s plot revolves around Gandhi, a top leader of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad (SATS). While on a mission in Bangkok with his family, tragedy strikes as his son is kidnapped, propelling Gandhi into a whirlwind of action and suspense. The gripping storyline, filled with dramatic twists, is supported by a stellar ensemble cast.

Apart from Vijay’s commanding presence, the film also boasts a star-studded lineup including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, and VTV Ganesh. The ensemble cast plays a significant role in adding depth to the film’s action-packed narrative.

While ‘The GOAT’ has done well at the box office, it has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Despite some criticism, one aspect that stood out was the music. Yuvan Shankar Raja's soundtrack has been lauded for its energetic and impactful composition, elevating the overall cinematic experience.

Originally released in Tamil, ‘The GOAT’ has also found success in Telugu and Hindi markets, broadening its appeal and contributing to its worldwide box office haul.

As ‘The GOAT’ continues its box office run, Vijay is preparing for a new chapter in his life—politics. The actor has recently announced the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. This move sparked speculation about his future in the film industry, with some fans concerned that ‘The GOAT’ might be his final film.

Despite concerns, Vijay’s career in films is far from over. He has already signed on for his 69th film, which will be produced by KVN Productions and directed by H Vinoth. In this project, Vijay is expected to take on the role of the "torchbearer of democracy." The film is highly anticipated, with Anirudh Ravichander set to compose the music.