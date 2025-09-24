'They Call Him OG' Movie Advance Booking Records – Pawan Kalyan Biggest Opening

Pawan Kalyan’s new movie They Call Him OG is set for his biggest opening ever. Advance bookings are excellent and among the best this year.

Overseas ticket sales have crossed $3 million (27+ crore), and India bookings are around 23 crore. Together, the total advance collection is over 50 crore even before release.

Fans are excited because of Pawan Kalyan’s star power, the thrilling promos, and Emraan Hashmi’s role as the villain. In North America, advance sales for premieres alone have crossed 21 crore.

Tickets in India are selling very fast. Analysts expect the movie to earn 100 crore+ worldwide on the opening day, making it one of the biggest openers in Indian film history.

With inputs from Sacnilk.