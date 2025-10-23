Live
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes India October 23, 2025 – Get Free In-Game Items
- CM Chandrababu orders vigilant amid heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh
- Telangana Leaders Return After CPA Conference in Barbados
- 1.25 lakh devotees take holy dip in Yamuna on Bhai Dooj in Mathura
- Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: ₹17.86 Crore So Far
- MP to continue soft-loan scheme for farmers, augment beds in five tribal-dominated districts
- Australia vs India 2nd ODI Scorecard – Australia Needs 171 Runs to Winwin
- Haryana Seeks CBI Probe Into Death Of Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s Son
- Tensions In INDIA Bloc: Bihar Rift Spills Into Jharkhand As RJD, JMM Trade Allegations
- Dude Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: ₹54 Crore Total, Strong Tamil & Telugu Show
They Call Him OG OTT Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s Action Drama from October 23, 2025
Highlights
Watch They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan now. Streaming from October 23, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
After a hit theatre run, They Call Him OG is streaming on Netflix from October 23, 2025.
Multiple Languages Available
Watch the film in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Perfect for all Indian audiences.
About the Film
Directed by Sujeeth, the action-crime drama stars Pawan Kalyan and marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.
Plot Overview
The story spans the 1970s to 1990s, following Ojas Gambheera’s journey from Japan to Bombay, dealing with crime, power, and betrayal.
Watch Anytime
Missed the theatre? Now you can stream They Call Him OG on Netflix starting October 23.
Next Story