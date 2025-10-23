  • Menu
They Call Him OG OTT Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s Action Drama from October 23, 2025

They Call Him OG OTT Release Date: Pawan Kalyan's Action Drama from October 23, 2025
Watch They Call Him OG starring Pawan Kalyan now. Streaming from October 23, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Multiple Languages Available

About the Film

Plot Overview

Watch Anytime

