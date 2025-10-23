They Call Him OG OTT Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s Action Drama from October 23, 2025

After a hit theatre run, They Call Him OG is streaming on Netflix from October 23, 2025.

Multiple Languages Available

Watch the film in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Perfect for all Indian audiences.

About the Film

Directed by Sujeeth, the action-crime drama stars Pawan Kalyan and marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.

Plot Overview

The story spans the 1970s to 1990s, following Ojas Gambheera’s journey from Japan to Bombay, dealing with crime, power, and betrayal.

Watch Anytime

Missed the theatre? Now you can stream They Call Him OG on Netflix starting October 23.