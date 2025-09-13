This is how Harshvardhan Rane spends his day off

Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane's schedule has been extremely hectic in the recent past - balancing work and studies, but as he got a day off, the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor decided to go fishing in the lake.

Harshvardhan posted a clip on his IG, where he was seen in the middle of the lake with a fishing rod. Flaunting his chiselled body in nothing but a pair of blue denims, he was even seen rowing the boat.

Appreciating the 'Savi' actor, a netizen penned in the comment section, "Harsh, just love how u r making the most of ur day off, Ur graceful presence makes the breathtaking scenery even more enchanting, elegance n special And on top of tht, the thrill of ur second song release coming soon, too much happiness to handle."

One of the Insta users wrote, "Your presence adds charm to every spot @harshvardhanrane."

The third comment went like this, "Some live life to impress, you live life to inspire. Your simple moments with nature and calm adventures speak volumes. Boating, smiles, and pure vibes that’s real eleganceTruly a heart that rules hearts effortlessly @harshvardhanrane."

He even added the "Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga" track from his forthcoming drama, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”

Composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, the song features the soulful voices of Neha Kakkar and Farhan Sabri with lyrics penned by Asim Raza and Sameer Anjaan.

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the project is co-produced by Raghav Sharma. “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” marks Harshvardhan's first on-screen pairing with Sonam Bajwa.

The film, which was initially scheduled to release on October 2, has now been pushed for a Diwali release on October 21.

Billed as a musical, obsessive romantic drama, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" marks Anshul Garg’s debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF.



