Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bepanaah’ music video set to drop on July 2

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to charm fans once again, this time with his highly-anticipated single Bepanaah, releasing on July 2, 2025. The multi-talented star surprised netizens by unveiling a teaser on his official Instagram, captioned, “#bepanaah teaser out now!” — sparking immediate buzz among fans.

The song is a special treat, not just for his stellar dance performance but also because Tiger has lent his vocals to the track. In the teaser, he can be seen flaunting his signature dance moves, dressed in stylish attire and showcasing his chiselled physique. For the first time, he will be seen romancing Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, adding fresh on-screen chemistry to the music video.

Earlier, Tiger built excitement by posting a sizzling motion poster with the caption:

"Haven’t pushed myself this far in a while. So excited to share my new single with you. Bepanaah releases July 2. Blessed to have worked with such amazing people on this one."

Bepanaah is backed by DRJ Records, with music composed by Avitesh Shrivastava and choreography by the dynamic duo Bosco–Caesar. The teaser hints at a blend of emotion, energy, and glamour — promising a complete visual and auditory treat.

Following Bepanaah, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 4, scheduled for September 5. Directed by A. Harsha, the film features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.

Reflecting on his journey, Tiger previously shared a gripping poster and wrote:

“The franchise that gave me an identity… is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He’s def not the same this time.” With back-to-back exciting projects, Tiger Shroff continues to dominate both the music and movie arenas.