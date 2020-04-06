Tollywood: Chiranjeevi confirms Mahesh Babu not playing any part in Acharya

Tollywood: Chiranjeevi did develop some sort of big mouth revealing information related to his films out of excitement, these days. His fans are adorably calling him their "Spoiler Master"! Yes, pun intended, he did a film called, "Master", 20 years ago.

The actor did reveal the plot twist of Rangasthalam prior to release saying that Charan's elder brother character dies in the film. Later and more recently, he revealed the title of his next film with Koratala Siva, at an audio event out of excitement.

Well, in a interview, he revealed now that Mahesh was never considered for a part in his film, Acharya, as some rumours and gossips have surfaced on different news websites, tabloids more prominently, recently.

He told that he loves him like his son and will be happy to work with him. But there were no official discussions with Mahesh about his involvement in the film, Acharya, it seems.

He also said that he will be more careful further about revealing any information about his films, laughing out loud, in his usual style.