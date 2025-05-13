Tollywood Hero Krishna Sai Extends Financial Support to Junior Artist Potti Johnny

Hyderabad: The film industry may appear glamorous on screen, but behind the scenes lie stories filled with struggle and emotion. One such story is that of junior artist Potti Johnny, who recently faced severe financial difficulties due to lack of film opportunities. Stepping in to help, Tollywood actor Krishna Sai provided immediate financial assistance of ₹10,000, offering a much-needed ray of hope.

Potti Johnny, who has acted in several films, has been jobless for a while due to no ongoing shootings, which left him struggling to meet basic needs. Upon learning of his situation, Krishna Sai personally visited Johnny’s residence and extended his support.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Sai said, “It is the responsibility of everyone in the Telugu film industry to support junior artists like Potti Johnny. I am doing my part. Senior actors and industry veterans should also come forward to provide emotional and financial support to those in need.”

Krishna Sai has proven that he is a hero not just on screen but in real life as well. Through his ‘Krishna Sai International Charitable Trust,’ he has been actively involved in numerous service activities—offering financial aid not only within the film industry but also to the underprivileged across various sections of society. His efforts are inclusive, cutting across caste, religion, and regional barriers.

The actor, known for his lead roles in films like Sundarangudu and Jewel Thief, continues to be a source of inspiration through his social initiatives. His charity trust stands as a pillar of support for those in distress, often stepping in as a true savior during times of crisis.