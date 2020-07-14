Tollywood: Ram Gopal Varma is currently doing a series of interesting films for OTT platforms. As of now, he released two movies CLIMAX and NAKED. Both failed to impress the audiences. He already announced another film THRILLER. CORONAVIRUS is ready for a release and two more projects are in the pipeline, which includes POWERSTAR.

RGV teamed up with Shreyas Media to release the films on RGV World Theatre on Shreyas ET app. Powerstar is a controversial film and considering Shreyas media's good relations with Mega family, they would not release the film on their platform, which they already made it clear.

However, RGV is actively promoting the film and the reports reveal us that he is looking for a platform to release the latest movie now. Most likely, he might release it directly on Youtube.