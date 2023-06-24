A part of ‘Toliprema’ re-release earnings will go to Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Raithu Bharosa Yatra’

The trend of re-releasing movies of superstars in Tollywood is increasing day-by-day. Following this trend, veteran producer GVG Raju is re-releasing his 1998 blockbuster 'Tholi Prema’ on June 30. "It's been 25 years since “Tholi Prema” was released. There was a saying back then, 'Great films are never made, they happen'. I am thankful to director Karunakaran, composer Deva and others for creating such a masterpiece," said GVG Raju.

The film is set to be released in 300-odd theatres and Matha Creations producer Raghuram Reddy, added "The reason behind re-releasing is because of respect and love for this classic. A part of the earnings from this release will go towards Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Raithu Bharosa Yatra’ and his sincere efforts to help farmers in Andhra Pradesh."

Distributor-turned-producer Dil Raju who minted gold as a distributor back then, says, "More than its producer GVG Raju garu, I benefited a lot and I love this film to date." Another producer Vivek Kuchibhotla said, "If I see the visuals of ‘Tholi Prema’ (1998), Pawan Kalyan has the same energy even now in his upcoming film 'Bro'. As the re-release trend has picked up, even big films are in the race to come before audiences," he adds.

Actress Vasuki, who played the role of Pawan Kalyan's sister in the master-piece film, said that she was in Chennai when the film was released in July 1998. "So unfortunately I couldn't attend any of the events related to Tholi Prema."

Director A. Karunakaran said, "My life changed for good after the ‘Tholi Prema’ script landed in Pawan Kalyan’s hands."