A Throwback Video Of Sitara Mimicking Samantha Is Creating A Buzz On The Internet

Dubsmash… This video mimicking application has seens its good days before the launch of TikTok. Now, this application has ruled out all other video mimicking applications topping the charts with its immense popularity. Be it celebrities or normal people, most of them are addicted to this application by posting amazing funny videos.



But Dubsmash was also not less than any other video app as people used to showcase their talent to the world with this platform. Well, you might have got confused why we are comparing these two applications…

The reason is simple!!! It is because of Sitara… Mahesh Babu's and Namrata Shiridkar's lovely daughter Sitara is already a star on the social media with her YouTube channel. Namrata always keeps on posting Sitara's cute actions and her memory power videos and makes us fall for her.

Now, Sitara's throwback video is doing rounds on internet where she is seen mimicking the Tollywood beauty Samantha on the Dubsmash platform… Although this video has been posted by Namrata in 2016, it is still stealing the hearts… Have a look!





This one is for u @Samanthaprabhu2 enjoy 😊 - namrata shirodkar pic.twitter.com/51cQx2tgqo — Namrata shirodkar (@urstrulynamrata) October 27, 2016

In this video, Sita baby is seen uttering a dialogue of Samantha "Sitara had said, "Edu Tharala? Vethikithe Dorakanantha Mandha? Kalisthe Vadulukolenantha Mandha?"



This cute angel dubsmashed this dialogue which is a famous one from Mahesh and Samantha's 'Bramhotsavam' movie.

In a recent interview, Namrata has doled out a few amazing things about her lovely daughter. She said that Sitara always works hard for her YouTube channel and always surprises them with her amazing work. Namrata recently opened her official Instagram page and since then she is sharing amazing videos of her lovely daughter.

Well, let us see the latest video of this little munchkin… Have a look!

This one is the latest one posted just 2 hours ago… Sita baby is seen singing "Arere Idi Kala Nijama…"



song with her cute expressions…

This girl is definitely a rock star at this age itself!!!