AA 23: Bhushan Kumar Joined Hands With Allu Arjun And Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It is all known that Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun announced his new movie with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This crazy combination raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher. Sandeep is right now busy with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie and Allu Arjun needs to wrap up the Pushpa 2 movie. Even Sandeep committed a movie with Pan-Indian star Prabhas. So, the shooting might begin only after all these movies get wrapped up. But as of now, it is big news as big stars are joining hands to deliver a massive entertainer.



We are super excited for this powerhouse collaboration between Icon Star Allu Arjun, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Tseries Producer Shri Bhushan Kumar. We seek the love of the Fans and blessings of the Almighty as Bhadrakali pictures gets ready for our 4th film 🙏🏼. @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/pyKqt0vJpg — Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) March 3, 2023

Even Sandeep Reddy Vanga is producing the movie in association with T-Series… It will be the 4th production venture of this banner. "We are super excited for this powerhouse collaboration between Icon Star Allu Arjun, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Tseries Producer Shri Bhushan Kumar. We seek the love of the Fans and blessings of the Almighty as Bhadrakali pictures gets ready for our 4th film. @alluarjun".

On this special occasion, even Bhushan Kumar spoke to a media house said, "We are diversifying our content pool by working on films in regional languages as well. India is an enormous nation brimming with so many cultures and languages and we want this rich cultural heritage to reflect the same in our films. Hence, we are breaking the barriers of working just on Hindi cinema and foraying into the regional space and have already commenced working with some talented producers and directors across the country".

Finally, he concluded by saying, "As music producers, we have enjoyed working with a fusion of regional languages and we understand the importance of regional cinema and music and thus have always made it a point to include these languages in all our projects".

AA 23 movie will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner in association with the Bhadrakali Pictures banner.