AAA Cinemas installed with best projection technologies available globally
It is known that Allu Arjun is foraying into film exhibition industry in partnership with Asian Cinemas. Asian and Allu Arjun have collaborated for AAA Cinemas which is set to be inaugurated on 15 June with a formal Pooja ceremony. “Adipurush” will be the first film to screened here which is from 16 June.
Coming to the topic, this theater comes equipped with world class projection facility. Barco laser projection has been installed at the facility and this is arguably the most technically advanced projection technologies available globally. It ensures a pleasant experience, watching a film here.
