Acharya Teaser Review

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working on the movie Acharya and the film unit released the teaser today. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. The teaser has Ram Charan's voice over and he introduces the character of Chiranjeevi in the movie. The feel of the movie gives a hint of period drama but there's no clarity on it.

Chiranjeevi looks slim on the screen and he worked on his character well. There's even a dialogue that will be special for all the fans. Chiranjeevi plays Acharya in the movie and he gives a justification to his character name in an intense action sequence shot at a special temple set.

The teaser gives the perfect feels of s blockbuster and terrific visuals, thumping score added beauty to the video. Chiranjeevi's Acharya will arrive in theatres on 13th May 2021.

Keep watching the space for more details on the movie.



