Actor Ali Receives Legal Notice Over Unauthorized Construction at Vikarabad Farmhouse

Actor Ali has received a legal notice from the Nawabpet Mandal Gram Panchayat in Vikarabad district, citing unauthorized construction activities at his farmhouse. The farmhouse, located in the Ekmamidi revenue area under a specific survey number, has come under scrutiny for bypassing mandatory permissions.

The Gram Panchayat Secretary, Shobharani, issued the latest notice, urging the actor to immediately halt all construction work. This is the second notice issued to Ali, following his failure to respond to earlier warnings to submit required documents and obtain the necessary approvals.

The notices highlight that Ali began construction activities without adhering to the local governance norms. Despite previous instructions to regularize the process by submitting relevant documents, the actor has not complied.

The latest notice underscores the seriousness of the matter, warning Ali of legal action under the Panchayati Raj Act if he continues to disregard the regulations. The Panchayat has made it clear that unauthorized construction will not be tolerated.

As the notices gain public attention, all eyes are on the actor’s response. Compliance with the Gram Panchayat’s directives will determine the next steps, ensuring the enforcement of legal norms in the region.

Stay updated for further developments on this issue.