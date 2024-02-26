Actress Tabu wraps ‘Crew’ filming

Tabu, the versatile actress who captivated the audience with the teaser of her upcoming film 'Crew,' has successfully wrapped up the shooting of the movie. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a picture from the film's wrap-up celebration.

The photo features two celebratory cakes, indicating the conclusion of the film's shooting. Tabu added a caption to the picture, saying, "Wrap time...cake time #crew @rheakapoor @rajoosworld @farahkhankunder."

In 'Crew,' Tabu is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, portraying the roles of air hostesses. The recently released teaser, filled with witty dialogues, humor, and catchy music, received a positive response from viewers, promising an exhilarating flight adventure.

The teaser also unveils surprises with the inclusion of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, while the iconic track 'Choli Ke Peeche' enhances the film's energetic vibe.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has been shot in various locations across India, primarily in Mumbai. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29.



