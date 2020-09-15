Adipurush: Prabhas allocates only two months

Prabhas is looking forward to his biggest pan-India project Adipurush. Touted to be a mythological drama, Prabhas plays Lord Sriram in the film. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh in the movie. Om Raut is the director of the film.

Interestingly, we came to know that Prabhas is going to be seen for a less number of working days. Prabhas will complete the film first and then he will move on to Nag Ashwin's movie. Prabhas will be allocating just two months for the shoot of his part. The makers will finish his portions and then will concentrate on the rest of the film's shoot.

Prabhas will wrap up Radhe Shyam by the year-end. By June 2021, the makers of Adipurush will wrap up the entire shoot of the movie.