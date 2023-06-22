‘Adipurush’ team comes with new idea to attract Hindi audience

“Adipurush” starring PAN India star Prabhas is on the verge of breaching the 400 crores gross mark. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in other crucial roles. “Tanhaji: The unsung Warrior” fame Om Raut directed it.



The makers have now made a special announcement to the audience. Accordingly, the ticket prices for the 3D version will be capped at rupees 150 (3D glass charges as applicable) for the next two days. But the thing to be noted here is that this offer won’t be applicable in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamilnadu. It looks like the makers are targeting the Hindi belt solely.

The team also stated that the shows henceforth will have edited and changed dialogues. This amendment has been done after receiving a lot of criticism for dialogues mouthed by the Hanuman character. Bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles, the mythological action drama has the tunes of the Ajay- Atul duo.