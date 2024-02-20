After ‘HHVM,’ Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of another mega film!

Nidhhi Agerwal, renowned for her glamorous roles, is once again capturing attention in Tollywood. While gearing up for her upcoming role in Prabhas' "The Raja Saab," rumors are swirling about her potential involvement in Sai Dharam Tej's project, "Ganja Shankar," directed by Sampath Nandi.



Currently in the limelight for her lead role in Pawan Kalyan's "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," which is undergoing VFX enhancements, the actress is the subject of speculation regarding her association with "Ganja Shankar." However, no official announcement has been made regarding her involvement in the project, which recently faced legal complications and is expected to undergo story changes before going on floors.

Produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Sowjanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, "Ganja Shankar" is anticipated to be a cinematic venture enriched by the musical stylings of Bheems Ceciroleo. As fans eagerly await confirmation of Nidhhi Agerwal's participation in the film, the project continues to generate buzz within the industry.