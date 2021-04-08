Agent: Akkineni Akhil Shared The First Look Poster Of His Next Movie

Akkineni clan's young hero is facing a hard time since his debut. All his movies came up with different concepts but didn't stand strong at the ticket windows. Now, for the fourth movie, he has completely changed his look and is seen with a messy haircut and full beard. Today being Akhil's 27th birthday, the makers of his next movie have dropped the first look and title poster on the Twitter page.

Even Akhil also shared the title and first look poster and stunned all his fans with a complete makeover.





PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME



Crafted by the man himself, Mr @DirSurender ! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender.

A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well.



AGENT Loading 🔥#Agent #AgentLoading @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl pic.twitter.com/xVRGyf3z5I — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 8, 2021

As the movie is titled as 'Agent', Akhil looked stylish but appeared intriguing with a messy haircut and smoking. From Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy movie, these type of looks are creating a buzz on social media and even Akhil also followed the same funda and tried his best too impress his fans with this new version.

Even director Surender Reddy who is known for his stylish making also shared the poster on his Twitter page.





Along with the title poster, the makers have also unveiled the release date of the Agent movie. This film will hit the theatres on 24th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival.

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners.