Aha bags Maruthi's upcoming films

Aha Video is the only-Telugu streaming platform in Telugu OTT circuit. The streaming service is happy with the response to their new web show titled Kudi yedamaithe, starring Amala Paul. Now, the platform bagged two upcoming Telugu films and it is creating a unique buzz in the Telugu film industry.

Going by the latest reports in the Tollywood film industry, Maruthi's next two films are bagged by Aha Video.

We hear that Aha bagged the rights of Manchi Rojulochaie and Pakka Commercial. One of the films is completed and the other one is in the production phase.

Aha is happy to increase its subscription base with some interesting content. The platform is steadily increasing its library. More details on the release of these two new films will be out soon.

Aha also bagged Most Eligible Bachelor and Love Story.