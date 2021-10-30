Ajay Bhupathi's response to a disappointed fan

Ajay Bhupathi got a blockbuster debut in the industry with the crime love story 'RX 100' starring Karthikeya and Payal Rajput. Though the actors became popular with the tremendous success of the film and have done a bunch of films, whereas the director has finally come up with his second film.

Despite getting released amid high expectations, 'Maha Samudram' starring Sharwanand and Siddharth failed to live up to the expectations and ended up as a disaster at the box office. The fans of the director are utterly disappointed with the outcome of the film and are confronting him. Recently a fun of Ajay Bhupathi took Twitter and said that he expected a lot from the film but he is disappointed. However, as a responsible director, Ajay Bhupathi gave a reply to the fan promising that he will come up with a good storyline next time.

"Sorry for not reaching your expectations... Next time I will be back with a story that can satisfy you all..." replied Ajay Bhupathi on Twitter. We have to wait and see what kind of a film Ajay Bhupathi will do this time.