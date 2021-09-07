Akhil shows interest again in Bangarraju?

Bangarraju is one of the upcoming Telugu films that is being made currently. Nagarjuna starrer was supposed to begin long back but the project underwent a major delay. Finally, the project went on floors recently.



Initially, there were speculations that Akhil Akkineni will be a part of the project, in a full-length role but the actor decided otherwise. Later, the team approached Naga Chaitanya who immediately came on board to play an important role in the movie.



Now, the latest reports confirm that Akhil is also going to be a part of this film. We hear that Akhil had shown interest to share the screen with his father and brother but his role will be an extended cameo.



Akhil is currently awaiting the release of Most Eligible Bachelor and is currently busy with the shoot of Agent, under Surender Reddy's direction.