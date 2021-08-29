Akkineni Akhil's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is all set for theatrical release

After a long time, slowly the business at the ticket windows is picking up! So, post lockdown, the makers are busy in promoting their movies and are all set to make their films hit the theatres. Off late, the Akkineni clan's young actor Akhil has announced the release date of his upcoming movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor' and treated his fans sharing a new poster from the movie.



The poster features both the lead actors Akhil and Pooja Hegde in a cosy pose! They looked cool and are seen in much love! Along with this poster, the makers also unveiled the release date of this new-age love story. It will be out on 8th October, 2021. Although the shooting of this movie is wrapped up long ago, the deadly Corona virus has blocked all the ways for its release. But now as the situation is in control, the movie is making its way to the big screens.

The director of this movie Bommarillu Bhaskar is making his comeback after seven years to the silver screen with this new-age love story. This movie also has Eesha Rebba in a prominent role. Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer play the other important roles.

Allu Aravind is producing this movie under his home banner GA2 Pictures while Gopi Sunder is all set to mesmerize the audience with his melodious tunes.

Speaking about Akhil's next project, he will be seen in Surender Reddy's spy thriller "Agent". Akhil underwent a complete transformation for this movie and is looking rough in the recently released posters. This movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas. Young actress Sakshi Vaidya is making her debut with this movie into the showbiz world!