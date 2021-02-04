Akkineni Akhil’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Release Date Gets Unveiled

Akkineni clan handsome hero Akhil is desperately waiting for ablockbuster hit… Although he came from a silver spoon background, he is awaiting for one biggest hit since a couple of years. All his movies which were released till now owned an average talk, but didn't show up their prowess in the collections form. Now, this young hero is all set to come up with 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. This movie has Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and is directed by BommarilluBhaskar. Off late, the makers of this flick have unveiled the released date along with dropping the new poster of the movie.

This poster has lead actors Pooja and Akhil in a cool pose. Both are seen in much love and looked modish. Akhil wore a white tee and Pooja looked beautiful in a blue gown. They both are seen lying down on the floor being close to each other.

This movie will be released on 19th June, 2021. Pooja also wrote, "This is what you've been waiting for... Meet our #MostEligibleBachelor in Cinemas from June 19th, 2021.

#MEBFromJune19th".

Most Eligible Bachelor movie is being directed by BommarilluBhaskar and is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures banner.

Along with the poster, he also wrote, "We will make the wait worth it 🤗

A whole lot of entertainment coming your way. See you in the theatres June 19th."

Most Eligible Bachelor movie has EeshaRebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, SudigaliSudheer and AbhayBethiganti in prominent roles. It features Akhil as NRI and Pooja as a stand-up comedian. Music is composed by Gopi Sunder and cinematography section will be taken care of Pradeesh Varma.