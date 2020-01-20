Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo creates a sensational record in RTC X Roads

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is already creating many records at the box-office. Interestingly, the film has now created a new record in RTC X Roads. The film collected a gross of 1 crore rupees in this centre and this is 5th film for Allu Arjun in his career.

The following is the list of movies that scored One Crore movies at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad

Venkatesh: 2 ( Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, F2 Fun, and Frustration)

Varun Tej: 2 (Fidaa, F2 Fun, and Frustration)

Mahesh Babu: 9 ( Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Srimanthudu, SarileruNeekkevvaru, Maharshi)

Pawan Kalyan: 4 ( Tholiprema, Kushi, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi)

Allu Arjun: 5 ( Arya, Desamuduru, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo)

Chiranjeevi: 5 ( Khaidi No 150, Indra, Tagore, Shankar Dada MBBS, Sye Raa)

Prabhas: 5 ( Varsham, Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusions, Saaho)

Uday Kiran: 2 ( Nuvvu Nenu, Manasantha Nuvve)

Nagarjuna: 1 ( Ninne Pelladutha)

Nandamuri Balakrishna: 1 (Narasimha Naidu)

Ravi Teja: 1 (Amma Nanna Oka Tamil Ammayi)