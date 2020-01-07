Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Trailer Review

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde play the lead roles in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is carrying a lot of positive buzz in the movie industry now. The film unit held a grand musical concert today in Hyderabad. A lot of fans graced the occasion. The film unit too launched the theatrical trailer of the movie at the event. The trailer looks fantastic.

The trailer has got all kind of commercial elements needed for the festival. Allu Arjun's style and Trivikram Srinivas mark elements made this film's trailer an instant addiction.

Trivikram Srinivas directed the film. The film is jointly produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika and Haassinee Creations production houses. Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are the producers of the movie. Thaman scores the music for the film. The movie releases on the 12th of this month.



