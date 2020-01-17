Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's grand success celebrations in Vizag on January 19th

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is going on a rampage at the box office. The film is doing extremely well across all circuits and it is putting up a good show in overseas and domestic market alike. On the joyous occasion, the movie unit is holding a grand success celebration never.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's grand success celebrations will be held in Vizag on January 19th. Haarika Hassine creations and Geetha Arts bankrolled the film and Trivikram is at the helm. The film has Pooja Hegde in the lady lead role and had an excellent music album, which added huge buzz ahead of its release.