Allari Naresh talks about his upcoming rustic film ‘Bachala Malli’

Allari Naresh is set to make a strong return to the silver screen with Bachala Malli, a rustic action entertainer directed by Subbu Mangadevi, known for his work in Solo Brathuke So Better. The film, produced by Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the banner Hasya Movies, will hit theaters on December 20, just in time for Christmas. At a recent interaction, Naresh shared insights into his character and the film’s unique storyline.

Naresh expressed that he was immediately drawn to the script when director Subbu shared it with him, noting that the character of Bachala Malli was unlike anything he had done before. He described it as the most varied role of his career, with all elements except humor included. This marks a departure from his usual roles, particularly following his more serious turn in Naandi.

The film is not an autobiography but rather based on a real-life character from Subbu’s village. Bachala Malli, portrayed by Naresh, is a man who feels deeply connected to the conflicts around him and navigates several life-altering events. Naresh emphasized that the character would resonate with many people, as Bachala Malli's decisions, though at times foolish, reflect relatable human flaws.

As for the challenges during filming, Naresh mentioned that his director asked him to show a new kind of "stupidity" in his body language and expressions, ensuring that Bachala Malli would feel like a fresh, unique character. He also highlighted the attention given to the look of the character, set in the 90s, including a rustic appearance and a reddish tint to his hair to match his rural persona.

Naresh also shared details about the emotional depth of the story, which includes strong father-son dynamics and a love story that changes Bachala Malli’s life. The film’s lead heroine, Amrutha Iyer, plays the role of Kaveri, the girl who helps Bachala change his life. Naresh spoke highly of her performance, noting that she skillfully brought her character to life.

The film's music, composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, is another highlight, with Naresh praising the beautifully crafted songs and background score that elevate the emotional scenes. The film’s screenplay includes two timelines, focusing on the 90s and 2005, and Naresh is excited about the pre-climax, which he described as the film’s best moment.

In response to a question about the state of comedy in his career, Naresh emphasized that comedy is his strength and the foundation of his long-running career. While Bachala Malli is a more serious, character-driven story, he assured fans that he would continue to pursue comedy films, which he considers his "home ground."

Finally, Naresh shared his gratitude toward producer Rajesh Danda for his passion and commitment to the project, and he expressed excitement for the journey ahead with Bachala Malli. He also mentioned that the writing for ‘Sudigadu 2’ is in progress, which will take more time to develop.