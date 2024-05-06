Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ rakes in Rs. 3.34 crore worldwide in just 2 days

Allari Naresh's latest comedy flick, ‘Aa Okkati Adakku,’ has hit the screens with a bang, bringing laughter and entertainment to audiences. With its release on May 3rd, the film has already garnered significant attention and is making waves at the box office.

Since its release, ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ has been drawing crowds to theatres, living up to the anticipation surrounding it. Starring Allari Naresh and Faria Abdullah in lead roles, the film's comedic charm has resonated well with audiences. After a hiatus of three years, Allari Naresh returns to the comedy genre with a bang, igniting a buzz in the industry.

The success story continues for ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ as it shines brightly at the box office, especially on its second day. The movie has amassed a gross collection of Rs 3 crore 34 lakhs worldwide within just two days of its release. Official reports from the movie team confirm these impressive figures, showcasing the film's strong hold over the audience.

Breaking down the numbers, the movie raked in Rs.1.62 crores on its opening day, setting a solid foundation. Surpassing expectations, the collections soared on the second day, reaching Rs.1.72 crores. This remarkable surge on Day 2 indicates growing audience interest, signalling a promising trajectory for the film's overall performance.

In the battle of the box office, ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ emerged victorious against its competition, Suhas starrer Prasanna Vadanam.’ While the latter's concept of face blindness garnered moderate collections, it couldn't overshadow the comedic brilliance of Allari Naresh's film. With an expected collection of around Rs 1.5 crore in two days, ‘Prasanna Vadanam’ pales in comparison to the dominance of ‘Aa Okkati Adakku.’

Directed by Malli Ankam, ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ revolves around the hilarious escapades of Ganapathy (played by Allari Naresh), a government employee on a quest for marriage. Faria Abdullah's portrayal of Siddhi adds to the comedic flair, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Jamie Lever, Viva Harsha, Ariana Glory, and Ritu Chaudhary. Notably, Bollywood actress Jamie Lever makes her Tollywood debut with this film.