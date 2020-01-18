Allari Naresh's New Movie Poster Is Interesting

Comedian turned hero Allari Naresh is facing bad times at ticket windows as a few latest movies of him bombed at the ticket windows. But this EVV's clan hero is not leaving any stone unturned and trying hard to come up with a bang. He became successful with 'Maharshi' which starred Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde. Allari Naresh portrayed an important role in this film and showed off his prowess on screen. This new journey made him give a nod to an interesting movie.

A few hours ago, this hero has announced the launch of his new film through his Twitter handle… Have a look!

This poster has Allari Naresh's face is full bloodshed and he is seen in a rough look with a full beard.



It is touted to be an action thriller which is produced by SV2 Entertainment banner by Satish Vegnesa which becomes their 1st production. This movie is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and the muhurtam is fixed on January 20th @ 9:44 AM at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad.

We need to wait for the complete details of the movie…