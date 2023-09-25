Live
Allu Arjun becomes new face of Flipkart; here are some commercials of the ‘Pushpa’ actor

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is currently immersed in the shooting of the highly anticipated Tollywood biggie, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” directed by Sukumar, with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The promotional content which has been released by the team has made huge noise on social media platforms.
Now, the latest news is that Allu Arjun has taken on the role of the face of the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. He recently filmed a commercial for the company, which is set to officially debut in 2 days. In the commercial, the actor exudes remarkable style, and it revolves around an upcoming mega sale on the platform.
The actor was previously seen as face of some popular brands such as 7up, Redbus, Colgate Maxfresh, Zomato, KFC, Lot Mobiles, Frooti, Astral Pipes and others. Now, he is coming with this e-commerce platform.
On the professional front, the actor has a multitude of projects in the pipeline. This includes a film with Trivikram, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and there are even rumors circulating about a potential collaboration with Prashanth Neel and Atlee.
Here are some of the commercials, Allu Arjun were seen.