Allu Arjun wishes for Sarileru Neekevvaru

Stylish Star Allu Arjun came up with the pre-release event of the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The makers are extremely happy with the response that came for the audio album and the response for the musical concert event. The event that took place on Monday night became a huge hit and the makers start concentrating on the promotions now.

During his speech, Allu Arjun wished the teams of Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Entha Manchi Vadavuraa. These three movies also releases for Sankranthi along with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun said that Rajinikanth inspires him a lot and hoped that Darbar becomes a big hit. He also said that he likes Kalyan Ram a lot and wished his movie.

"I wish the entire team of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Mahesh Babu garu that their movie becomes a hit." said Allu Arjun.