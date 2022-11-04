Allu Sirish's Urvasivo Rakshasivo, a film that decides his career!

Allu Sirish, the younger son of famous producer Allu Aravind and sibling younger sibling of stylish star Allu Arjun, has worked in movies for almost a decade. During this time, his brother, Allu Arjun, became a pan-Indian celebrity. However, Allu Sirish has yet to make a major hit and is waiting for a strong comeback after a series of debacles in the recent past.

He's returned to the industry after an almost three-year absence. 'Kotha Janta' and 'Srirastu Subhamastu' made him famous. However, he requires a solid hit to get into the limelight again. His most recent film is an urban romantic comedy named 'Urvasivo Rakshasivo.'

Rakesh Sashi's urban romantic drama debuted in theatres today. The film is now showing in theatres. Allu Sirish's final film will be 'Urvasivo Rakshasivo.' This film's success will influence his future in the Tollywood film industry.