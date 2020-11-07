Amma Rajashekar and his unique punishments as a captain

Amma Rajashekar won the captaincy task and became the new captain of Bigg Boss. Amma Rajashekar promised that his captaincy will be very fun for all the housemates.

Amma Rajashekhar claimed that the punishment for talking in English is standing or staying in jail for 10 to 15 minutes. Everyone should dance around those contestants while getting released. If anyone sleeps during the day, then the housemates should clean the bedroom the next day. We knew that the housemates change their batteries everyday night. Amma Rajashekar as a captain said that the last housemate to take the battery should give their egg to the first housemate to take the battery. Though the housemates accepted the punishments, they are not at all happy with the workload assigned to them.

Except for Mehboob and Avinash, all the housemates' heavy load of work. Amma Rajashekar while talking to Mehboob said that he had intentionally given heavy works to the other housemates.