Anushka responds to 'Adipurush' rumours

We are already aware that Prabhas is doing a mythological film called Adipurush under the direction of Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Rama in it. Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Ravana. There is a lot of speculation going on about the actress playing the role of Sita. From the last few days, it is being heard that Anushka Shetty will play that role. However, the Baahubali actress stated it as a rumour.

Speaking in a recent interview, Anushka said that she didn't get any call from the makers of Adipurush. She asked people not to believe in any rumours. She also said that she signed two new films. Official announcements about these two projects will be out very soon. We hear that the makers of Adipurush are considering the likes of Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani for the role of Sita.

Anushka is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming release Nishabdham which is all set for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.