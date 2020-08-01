Anushka says NO to web series

Tollywood: Anushka Shetty is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry. The actress' next film is Nishabdham, which is due for a grand release soon. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film will release. Amazon Prime showed interest to release the film but there is no update on the same again.

Meanwhile, Amazon approached Anushka with the proposal of a web series but the actress is said to have declined the offer. The actress is not interested in doing the web series. She is interested to do movies, more than that of web series. The actress is hoping to make an impressive mark with Nishabdham.

We have to wait for the lineup of Anushka's projects which will be out, only after the release of the film Nishabdham.