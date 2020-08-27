Anushka's Nissabdham: Sold Out!

Tollywood: Anushka Shetty's next film Nissabdham is in discussions for many months now. The movie was supposed to have a release in January end but it got postponed to April 1st. Due to the lockdown, the film did not release. The makers waited to give a theatrical release for the film but they finally decided to opt for a OTT release.

The audiences also wanted the movie to hit the OTT platform. Now, a leading streaming platform has grabbed the rights of the film. The deal is sold out and the official announcement on the film's release will come out soon. The film will release next month.

Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and others plays pivotal roles in the film. Hemanth Madhukar is the director of the movie.