AR Rahman Whopping Remuneration For Deepika-Prabhas Movie Of Nag Ashwin

After a long hiatus, Oscar winning music director AR Rahman is re-entering Tollywood in all probabilities. We hear that producers of Prabhas starrer are planning to bring on board the maverick director Rahman to score music for the much talked about next movie being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi creations. But the producers were reportedly shocked to hear the remuneration demanded by A R Rahman which amounts to four crores!

The movie which is touted to be a science fiction has Deepika Padukone in the lead role and her remuneration is already fixed for twenty crores

After "Baahubali", producers are not getting suitable music directors. Even different songs of Prabhas starrer "Saaho" were composed by different music directors and it is not decided who will be the music director of "Radhe Shyam", the Telugu Rebel Star's next movie being directed by Radhakrishna. It remains to be seen whom the producers will rope in for music direction of the movie featuring Prabhas and Deepika. By the way, this movie marks the directorial debut of the Bollywood actress.

It is a known fact that Deepika, who was earlier a model, first made her big screen debut in the Real Star Upendra starrer Aishwarya, which was a remake of the Telugu hit Manmathudu which starred King Nagarjuna. It was later that she got her big break in Hindi with Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om.

Now, Deepika too shared her joy of working in the Tollywood movie to be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. It now remains to be seen how the movie shapes up.