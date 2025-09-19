Audience will see me in a new avatar: Ankith Koyya on ‘Beauty’

The upcoming Telugu film Beauty, produced by Vijay Paul Reddy Adidala and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Maruthi Team Product, Vanara Celluloid, and Zee Studios, is gearing up for release on September 19. Directed by J.S.S. Vardhan with story and screenplay by R.V. Subrahmanyam, the film stars Ankith Koyya, Neelakshi, VK Naresh, and Vasuki in pivotal roles.

As part of the film’s promotions, lead actor Ankith Koyya shared insights into his journey with Beauty. “The title and logo were designed by Maruthi garu himself. When I first heard the story, I was shocked and deeply impressed, though I was anxious about how the audience would receive it,” he revealed.

Ankith plays Arjun, a role he describes as unlike anything he has done before. “I wanted to do full justice to the character and performed in a way that suited him best,” he said. Highlighting the film’s emotional depth, he credited senior actor Naresh for being the backbone of the story. “Naresh garu as a middle-class father is the real hero. Audiences will strongly connect with his role and Vasuki garu’s performance,” he added.

Speaking about his co-star Neelakshi, Ankith praised her professionalism. “She portrayed Alekhya beautifully. Even during intimate scenes, she handled them with great maturity and supported me throughout.”

The actor also lauded director Vardhan’s dedication, saying, “We would discuss even the smallest details, and he gave justice to every character.” On the production side, he credited the uncompromising support of the producers, Maruthi, and Zee Studios for shaping Beauty into a strong product.

With Vijay Bulganin’s music already trending, particularly the song Kannamma, Ankith concluded, “Beauty is a story rooted in every home and street. It’s relatable, emotional, and will connect with all audiences.”