'Balagam' Rupa Lakshmi( Lachavva ) Stylish Photo Gallary

Rupa Lakshmi is a well-known face in the Telugu film industry, having appeared in several films portraying motherly roles to young stars. However, it wasn't until the release of the critically acclaimed and super hit movie "Balagam" that she gained widespread recognition and appreciation. In the film, Rupa Lakshmi portrayed Priyadarshi's aunt, and her performance was so naturalistic that it left the audience in tears.











































