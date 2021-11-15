Balakrishna in full-length factionist avatar after long gap?

There is no denying that Nandamuri Balakrishna is still enjoying a massive craze and unmatched stardom among the masses. The box-office potential of the "Simha" actor roused to astonishing levels with the 1999 faction-drama 'Samarasimha Reddy'. The blockbusters like 'Narasimha Naidu' and 'Chennakesava Reddy' garnered excellent fame and immense popularity to Balayya, especially in the Rayalaseema region.



Now, a latest grapevine is circulating in film circles that, Balakrishna is now all set to play factionist in his upcoming film, "#NBK107" after a very long gap. As per reports, Balayya will be playing a full-length factionist in this film.

#NBK107 has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Gopichand Malineni will direct the film. Thaman will compose the music. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the film on a massive scale.