Balakrishna turns down offer for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’!

Natasimha Balakrishna, known for his powerful screen presence and massive fan following, has reportedly declined an offer to appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The makers had approached the Telugu superstar for a special and impactful role in the much-anticipated sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, but talks ultimately fell through.

Sources reveal that Balakrishna was initially impressed with the role and held detailed discussions with director Nelson. However, creative differences soon emerged when the Akhanda star requested an extended role with greater screen presence. Additionally, reports suggest that Balakrishna demanded a significantly higher remuneration than originally proposed, leading to a stalemate.

As a result, the filmmakers decided to scrap the character altogether rather than recast it, confirming Balakrishna’s exit from the project. The development has disappointed fans who were eager to see the two iconic stars — Rajinikanth and Balakrishna — share the screen for the first time.

Balakrishna, who generally avoids cameo or multistarrer roles, continues to focus on delivering solo blockbusters. He is currently immersed in Akhanda Thaandavam, directed by Boyapati Srinu, marking their fourth collaboration after previous mass hits. The high-octane entertainer is scheduled for a grand release on December 5, 2025, and is expected to showcase Balakrishna in yet another powerful avatar that will resonate with his loyal fanbase.