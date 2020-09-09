Bheeshma director gets 'Range Rover' as a gift from Nithiin!
Bheeshma is one of the hit films that released this year.
Tollywood: Bheeshma is one of the hit films that released this year. Nithiin played the lead role in the movie. Venky Kudumula of Chalo fame is the director. The film became a big hit at the box-office leaving Nithiin in happiness. As a token of gratitude, Nithiin gifted a Range Rover to Venky on the occasion of the latter's birthday.
On the work front, Nithiin's next film is Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie will have a grand release soon. The film unit is in the final stages of filming.
