Bheeshma director gets 'Range Rover' as a gift from Nithiin!

Tollywood: Bheeshma is one of the hit films that released this year. Nithiin played the lead role in the movie. Venky Kudumula of Chalo fame is the director. The film became a big hit at the box-office leaving Nithiin in happiness. As a token of gratitude, Nithiin gifted a Range Rover to Venky on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

"It's time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way. @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5" posted the actor on his social media profile.

On the work front, Nithiin's next film is Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie will have a grand release soon. The film unit is in the final stages of filming.

