Big Day ahead for Pawan Kalyan fans!

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is going to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, in a grand manner. The fans as usual create a big Twitter trend while the makers of the actor's next films are ready with crazy announcements. Harish Shankar already confirmed that he will reveal an update on his film with Pawan Kalyan. The buzz is that the makers will announce the title of the film.

On the other side, the makers of Vakeel Saab are planning to come up with a motion poster of the film.

Krish is also in plans to come up with a surprise regarding his movie with Pawan Kalyan but there is no clarity on the same.

Also, there is a buzz that a new movie of his will get announced on his birthday.

It is going to be a big day of celebration for all the fans!