Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna returns to the TV show?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the Bigg Boss TV show. But for one weekend, he could not make his presence for the show and handled the responsibility to his daughter-in-law Samantha. Samantha hosted the TV show's special episode and impressed one and all. Samantha got a lot of positive response for her hosting skills. She handled it really well even though it was her first time to host a show. Now, the latest reports reveal us that Nagarjuna is back in Hyderabad to host the rest of the season.

Nagarjuna Akkineni was shooting in Manali, for the film Wild Dog. The actor however returned to Hyderabad to shoot for the weekend episode. There is no clarity if he goes back to Manali for the shoot. There are six members in the nominations and one of them will surely come out of the house.

Nagarjuna's Wild Dog marks the debut of the director Solomon who earlier wrote the film Oopiri, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.