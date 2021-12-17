Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 103 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Gajuvaka Pilla' song. Siri arranged her pictures of her with Shannu near her bed. Shannu asked if she fell in love with him and she teases him. Shannu says that he cannot do anything without her and lays on her lap. Siri says that she wants to see him as the winner. Sunny is seen talking to the birds.

Shannu apologizes to Siri and hugs her from behind. Sunny writes his mother's name on the pillows. Bigg Boss gave 'Thumbs Up' task to the housemates. Shannu wins the balloons task but Sunny says that he cheated. Sunny says what he learnt in Bigg Boss house. Maanas and Sunny argue and the former leaves. Sunny comes and says that he should learn manners first.

Bigg Boss gives them 'Label Ledu Macha' task. Shannu and Maanas participated in the task and Maanas won the task. Maanas, Sreeram, and Sunny try to get on the top of Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss warned the housemates not to and punished them to clean the garden area. The 3 housemates did and apologized to Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to count 13 minutes and try to divert them. Shannu won the task again. Shannu appreciated Siri for her consistency in the task. Bigg Boss gave the sounds task. Bigg Boss made fun of Sunny's spelling mistake for frog and Siri writing rat for frog. Sunny, Siri, and Shannu played the battle ropes task and Sunny won.

Siri claims that he didn't create the wave and he didn't play a genuine game. Sunny says that Siri lost. Siri argued with him. Sunny approaches Siri and says that he joked about it. Siri argues with him and the duo shouted at both of them. Shannu tried to console Siri and Maanas tries to explain Sunny. Sunny says that they do not mingle with everyone and just label others.